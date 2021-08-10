Martedì 10 Agosto 2021 | 16:30

ROME

Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

Two people probed for culpable homicide

Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

ROME, AUG 10 - Laila El Harim, a 40-year-old woman originally from Morocco who died last week in a workplace accident at a plant at Camposanto, in the northern province of Modena, was not trained to use the machine that killed her, investigators have concluded, sources said on Tuesday. El Harim, who left behind a four-year-old daughter and her partner, died after getting caught up in the machine. Her death is part of a spate of recent fatal workplace accidents in Italy that has raised alarm. Two people are under investigation for alleged culpable homicide in relation to the case - the company's legal representative and its safety manager. The woman's funeral takes place on Tuesday in the province of Modena town of Massa Finalese. (ANSA).

