Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024
ROME
10 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 10 - The government's reform 'road map' linked to its NRRP Recovery Plan sets a target of cutting the "propensity to evade" tax by 15% by 2024 with respect to the 2019 level. The road map mentions incentives for consumers and measures to boost digital payments as well as fines for retailers that fail to accept payment by cards as part of the effort to combat tax evasion. (ANSA).
