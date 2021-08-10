Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

ROME, AUG 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday launched a new stinging attack on Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese over the government's handling of migrant-boat landings from North Africa. "It is not right that we have an absent interior minister who is concerned with sending checks on Italian people who go to a bar," Salvini said, referring to the obligation for people to have the Green Pass COVID vaccine passport to sit at tables inside bars and restaurants, "and lets hundreds of unvaccinated, illegal immigrants land here". Speaking during a visit to soldiers working at a vaccination hub in Caserta, Salvini added: "I judge people by their deeds and, when it comes to the landing of illegal migrants, we are back to the disastrous figures of a few years ago. "It is possible to stop the landings and I invite the minister to get a move on. "It is impossible to understand why foreign ships offload in Italy". Tuesday's was only the latest in series of attacks on Lamorgese by Salvini, whose party supports Premier Mario Draghi's coalition government and has ministers in it. Salvini recently said that his support for the government was at risk due to the recent wave of migrant-boat arrivals from North Africa. "I have written to Draghi and told him that the problem of the (migrant) landings must be resolved by the end of August," Salvini said. "If the minister (of the Interior) is not able to solve, it should be recognised and the necessary action taken. "Something should be done to stop these arrivals. "It would be a problem for us in the League to support a government that accepts this number of landings". Salvini took a tough stance on asylum seekers when he was interior minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's first government from June 2018 until September 2019. He implemented a controversial policy of refusing access to Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships. The League would not be able to pull down Draghi's government by withdrawing its support on its own. (ANSA).