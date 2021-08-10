Martedì 10 Agosto 2021 | 16:30

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024

Govt aiming to cut tax evasion by 15% by 2024

 
ROME
Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

Laila 'wasn't trained to use machine that killed her'

 
ROME
Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

 
ROME
COVID: incidence and ICU cases up says AGENAS

COVID: incidence and ICU cases up says AGENAS

 
ROME
Alert raised further as Lucifer turns up the heat

Alert raised further as Lucifer turns up the heat

 
ROME
INAIL head blasts spate of workplace deaths as shameful

INAIL head blasts spate of workplace deaths as shameful

 
ROME
Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

 
ROME
Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool

Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool

 
ROME
IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio

IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio

 
ROME
Soccer: Lukaku has medical for Chelsea move

Soccer: Lukaku has medical for Chelsea move

 
ROME
COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Quarant'anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

Quarantuno anni fa a Mosca Pietro Mennea diventava campione olimpico nei 200 m

L'arrivo della Vlora nel '91 «Il mio Enrico, il sindaco  che disse no al lager»

L'arrivo della Vlora nel '91
«Il mio Enrico, il sindaco 
che disse no al lager»

ROME

Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

Stop migrant landings says League leader

Salvini attacks 'absent' Interior Minister Lamorgese

ROME, AUG 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday launched a new stinging attack on Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese over the government's handling of migrant-boat landings from North Africa. "It is not right that we have an absent interior minister who is concerned with sending checks on Italian people who go to a bar," Salvini said, referring to the obligation for people to have the Green Pass COVID vaccine passport to sit at tables inside bars and restaurants, "and lets hundreds of unvaccinated, illegal immigrants land here". Speaking during a visit to soldiers working at a vaccination hub in Caserta, Salvini added: "I judge people by their deeds and, when it comes to the landing of illegal migrants, we are back to the disastrous figures of a few years ago. "It is possible to stop the landings and I invite the minister to get a move on. "It is impossible to understand why foreign ships offload in Italy". Tuesday's was only the latest in series of attacks on Lamorgese by Salvini, whose party supports Premier Mario Draghi's coalition government and has ministers in it. Salvini recently said that his support for the government was at risk due to the recent wave of migrant-boat arrivals from North Africa. "I have written to Draghi and told him that the problem of the (migrant) landings must be resolved by the end of August," Salvini said. "If the minister (of the Interior) is not able to solve, it should be recognised and the necessary action taken. "Something should be done to stop these arrivals. "It would be a problem for us in the League to support a government that accepts this number of landings". Salvini took a tough stance on asylum seekers when he was interior minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's first government from June 2018 until September 2019. He implemented a controversial policy of refusing access to Italy's ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships. The League would not be able to pull down Draghi's government by withdrawing its support on its own. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it