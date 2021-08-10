COVID: incidence and ICU cases up says AGENAS

ROME, AUG 10 - The incidence of COVID-19 cases and the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in Italy is on the rise, according to the latest weekly monitoring report of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (AGENAS). It said the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients had risen by a percentage point to 4% nationwide, in the report comparing data for August 9 from that of seven days previous. It said the ICU occupation rate was up by a point in four regions: Emilia Romagna (which has gone up to 4%), Lazio (7%), Lombardy (3%) and Tuscany (5%). The proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients in Sardinia is steady at 11%, above 10%, a threshold that is one of the factors that could lead to a region being bumped up from a low-risk white zone to a moderate-risk yellow one and facing a series of restrictions. AGENAS said the proportion of ordinary hospital places taken up by coronavirus sufferers was steady at 5% nationwide. In Sicily, the proportion is 14%, just under the 15% threshold that could lead to change of colour classification. The agency said the COVID-19 incidence for the week of August 2-8 was 68.91 for every 100,000 inhabitants at the national level, up from 63.65 for the week between July 26 and August 1. It added that the incidence was over 100 in three regions: Sardinia (142.03), Tuscany (119.73) and Sicily (104.55). (ANSA).