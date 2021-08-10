INAIL head blasts spate of workplace deaths as shameful

ROME, AUG 10 - The head of Italy's workplace accident and occupational illness insurance agency INAIL on Tuesday blasted the recent spate of fatalities on the job here as "shameful". "A leap forward in relation to workplace security and prevention is fundamentally important because you can keep having these deaths," INAIL President Franco Bettoni told RAI television. "We have to keep investing in prevention and INAIL will continue to do this together with businesses and trade unions. "It is necessary to develop a culture of safety, starting from school, and INAIL will work on this too". Italy's recent series of fatal workplace accidents continued on Tuesday with the death of a 36-year-old man at a foundry in San Paolo d'Argon, in the northern province of Bergamo. Regional Emergency Agency AREU said that the man died following a fall at the plant, which produces aluminium components for cars. Maurizio Landini, the leader of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, suggested introducing a points-based penalty system regarding workplace accidents for firms, like that of driving licence. "The time has come to make serious investments," Landini said. "And a points-based licence is needed too so that firms with too many accidents cannot continue to take part in public tenders". (ANSA).