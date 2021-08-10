Martedì 10 Agosto 2021 | 12:48

ROME

Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

36-year-old dead after fall at foundry near Bergamo

Another life lost as spate of workplace deaths continues

ROME, AUG 10 - Italy's recent spate of fatal workplace accidents continued on Tuesday with the death of a 36-year-old man at a foundry in San Paolo d'Argon, in the northern province of Bergamo. Regional Emergency Agency AREU said that the man died following a fall at the plant, which produces aluminium components for cars. Two workers died in Italy on Monday, including an 18-year-old who fell down a gorge on his first day on the job as a game warden. The spate of workplace deaths includes that of Laila El Harim, a 40-year-old woman originally from Morocco who died last week at a plant at Camposanto, in the northern province of Modena, after getting caught up in the machine she was working on. She left behind a four-year-old daughter and her partner. There was a similar case in May, when another woman, Luana D'Orazio, was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato. She left behind a five-year-old son. (ANSA).

