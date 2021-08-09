Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021 | 18:42

Child passed away in hospital

Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool

ROME, AUG 9 - A seven-year-old boy is dead after being found face-down and unconscious on Monday in a swimming pool in a water park at San Pietro in Gu, in the northern province of Padua, sources said. The child died in a Padua pediatric hospital after attempts to resuscitate him failed, the sources said. He showed no signs of regaining consciousness during the attempted resuscitation, which could be a sign that he had been in the water without breathing for some time. The boy's family live in the province of Padua town of Limena, the sources said. (ANSA).

