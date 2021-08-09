Seven-year-old dead after being found face-down in pool
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
09 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 9 - A seven-year-old boy is dead after being found face-down and unconscious on Monday in a swimming pool in a water park at San Pietro in Gu, in the northern province of Padua, sources said. The child died in a Padua pediatric hospital after attempts to resuscitate him failed, the sources said. He showed no signs of regaining consciousness during the attempted resuscitation, which could be a sign that he had been in the water without breathing for some time. The boy's family live in the province of Padua town of Limena, the sources said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su