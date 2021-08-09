IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio

ROME, AUG 9 - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Monday that latest report by the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was "alarming" adding that the world had no more time to waste to tackle the climate crisis. The report warned that human activity was altering the Earth's climate in ways that are "unprecedented" for thousands of years, adding that some changes were now inevitable and irreversible. It said temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5° above pre-industrial levels within two decades, breaching the target set by international community. It said huge reductions in greenhouse gases this decade were the only way to avert a full-blown climate breakdown. "An alarming picture emerges from the latest UN report on the climate," Di Maio said via Facebook. "It is an issue that regards all of us and every aspect of our lives. "It is necessary to provide an effective response, without wasting time". The minster said the government has decided to follow the leads of the USA, Britain, France and Germany and appoint a special climate envoy to represent Italy at international talks on this issue. Italy is co-chairing this year's COP26 UN climate change conference with the UK. (ANSA).