Soccer: Lukaku has medical for Chelsea move

IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
09 Agosto 2021
ROME, AUG 9 - Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku had medical tests at Milan's Columbus clinic on Monday in view of his expected transfer to his former club Chelsea. The striker, the driving force of Inter's Serie A-title-winning campaign last season, is reportedly set to join for European champions for a transfer fee of around 115 million euros. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su