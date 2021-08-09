Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021 | 16:56

ROME
IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio

IPCC's climate report alarming says Di Maio

 
ROME
Soccer: Lukaku has medical for Chelsea move

Soccer: Lukaku has medical for Chelsea move

 
ROME
COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

 
ROME
Many cities to go on red alert as heatwave intensifies

Many cities to go on red alert as heatwave intensifies

 
ROME

Buonanno becomes first Italian woman to win Dirac medal

 
ROME
'Lady Camorra' Licciardi refuses to speak at hearing

'Lady Camorra' Licciardi refuses to speak at hearing

 
ROME
Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

 
ROME
Tennis: Sinner becomes first teen to win ATP 500 title

Tennis: Sinner becomes first teen to win ATP 500 title

 
ROME
Olympics: Returning Italian athletes get heroes' welcome

Olympics: Returning Italian athletes get heroes' welcome

 
ROME

Dog lifeguards save 14 people at Sperlonga

 
ROME
Italy braced for more wildfires amid searing heat

Italy braced for more wildfires amid searing heat

 

ROME

COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

ISTAT report says data on several targets deteriorated in 2020

COVID halted sustainable-development progress in Italy

ROME, AUG 9 - The COVID-19 pandemic slowed Italy's progress in relation to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a report by statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday. The SDGs, which were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, are 17 interlinked global goals aimed at achieving "a better and more sustainable future for all" by 2030. ISTAT's annual SDGs report said the proportion of sustainability criteria in improvement in 2020 with respect to 2019 was 42.5% while 37% were deteriorating. In 2019, on the other hand, the proportion of criteria in improvement with respect to 10 years previously was 60.5%, while 19.1% were unchanged and 20.5% were deteriorating. The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a report on Monday that human activity was changing the Earth's climate in ways that are "unprecedented" for thousands of years, adding that some changes were now inevitable and irreversible. It said temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5° above pre-industrial levels within two decades. It said huge reductions in greenhouse gases this decade were the only way to avert a full-blown climate breakdown. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
