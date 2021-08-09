Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021 | 15:07

ROME
Many cities to go on red alert as heatwave intensifies

ROME

 
ROME

Buonanno becomes first Italian woman to win Dirac medal

 
ROME
'Lady Camorra' Licciardi refuses to speak at hearing

'Lady Camorra' Licciardi refuses to speak at hearing

 
ROME
Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

 
ROME
Tennis: Sinner becomes first teen to win ATP 500 title

Tennis: Sinner becomes first teen to win ATP 500 title

 
ROME
Olympics: Returning Italian athletes get heroes' welcome

Olympics: Returning Italian athletes get heroes' welcome

 
ROME

Dog lifeguards save 14 people at Sperlonga

 
ROME
Italy braced for more wildfires amid searing heat

Italy braced for more wildfires amid searing heat

 
TOKYO
Olympics: Returning Jacobs gets standing ovation

Olympics: Returning Jacobs gets standing ovation

 
ROME
COVID-19: 6,599 new cases in Italy, 24 deaths

COVID-19: 6,599 new cases in Italy, 24 deaths

 
ROME
COVID-19: contagion curve rising, but more slowly - ISS

COVID-19: contagion curve rising, but more slowly - ISS

 

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME

Many cities to go on red alert as heatwave intensifies

Temperatures could reach 47-48°

Many cities to go on red alert as heatwave intensifies

ROME, AUG 9 - The health ministry said Monday that four of the 27 major Italian cities it monitors will be put on red alert on Tuesday because the current heatwave is set to intensify while nine will be on orange alert. Then eight cities will be on red alert on Wednesday and 13 will be on orange alert. The www.iLMeteo.it website has forecast that temperatures could reach 47-48° in parts of southern Italy and on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia between Tuesday and Thursday. But other cities, such as Rome, Florence and Bologna, will see temperatures go as high as 38°, with high humidity levels making things even more uncomfortable. Italy's Civil Protection Department has warned that the risk of wildfires is set to increase throughout the nation this week due to the heatwave. Many regions have been hit by devastating wildfires in recent weeks, with Sardinia, Sicily and Abruzzo hit particularly hard. On Sunday firefighters were battling against blazes in several parts of Sicily, on the Aspromonte mountain in Calabria and in the northern province of Cesena, in Emilia-Romagna. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
