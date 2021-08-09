Buonanno becomes first Italian woman to win Dirac medal

ROME, AUG 9 - Alessandra Buonanno has become the first Italian woman to win the Dirac medal, one of the science world's top awards. Dr. Buonanno is a theoretical physicist and a director at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics in Potsdam, Germany. She was given the Dirac medal awarded by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) for her research on gravitational waves. Buonanno is only the second woman to be awarded the medal. (ANSA).