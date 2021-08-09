'Lady Camorra' Licciardi refuses to speak at hearing

ROME, AUG 9 - 'Lady Camorra' Maria Licciardi, a 70-year-old woman who is allegedly one of the Naples mafia's top bosses, used the right in remain silent on Monday at a court hearing after being arrested at a Rome airport on Saturday. The hearing was held to confirm the arrest of Licciardi on charges of Camorra-style criminal association, extortion, receiving money from illegal sources and bid-rigging. She was arrested at Rome's Ciampino airport while trying to take a flight to Spain. Licciardi alleged took over command of a Camorra clan based in the Naples district of Secondigliano that was founded by her late brother Gennaro after serving eight years in jail in 2009. She is nicknamed 'piccerella', the little one, because of her size. She reportedly inspired the character of Scianel in the popular Sky series about the Naples mafia, Gomorra. (ANSA).