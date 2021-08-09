Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

ROME, AUG 9 - A 20-year-old Italian man has been detained by Carabinieri police for allegedly stabbing to death a 34-year-old Tunisian man in front of his wife and two daughters in Bergamo on Sunday, sources said. The homicide took place after a row over something futile, the sources said. After the row the attacker allegedly went home to get a knife and them came back out to use it on the victim. The dead man was named as Tayari Marouan. The attacker had a bad turn after being detained and was taken to hospital, the sources said. (ANSA).