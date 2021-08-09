Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021 | 15:07

ROME

Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

Fatal attack sparked by row over something 'futile'

Youngster held for stabbing man to death in front of family

ROME, AUG 9 - A 20-year-old Italian man has been detained by Carabinieri police for allegedly stabbing to death a 34-year-old Tunisian man in front of his wife and two daughters in Bergamo on Sunday, sources said. The homicide took place after a row over something futile, the sources said. After the row the attacker allegedly went home to get a knife and them came back out to use it on the victim. The dead man was named as Tayari Marouan. The attacker had a bad turn after being detained and was taken to hospital, the sources said. (ANSA).

