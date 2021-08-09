Tennis: Sinner becomes first teen to win ATP 500 title

ROME, AUG 9 - Jannik Sinner helped Italy continue its golden summer of sport, which has featured victory at Euro 2020 and a record medal haul at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, by becoming the first teenager to win at ATP 500 title with victory at the Citi Open in Washington on Sunday. The 19-year-old beat American Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 to claim his third career title. "I think there is still much work to do, to be honest," Sinner told the ATP tour's site. "A lot of experience to put in, working hard as we are doing now, and trying to play important matches and important moments of a match. "Today I think I had a lot of them. I can learn many things [from] today. "When you see somebody is the youngest or whatever, I don't put much weight on that. There are a lot of players who have done much, much better than me. "It's not about who is the youngest or whatever. I just want to improve, work hard". (ANSA).