Olympics: Returning Italian athletes get heroes' welcome

ROME, AUG 9 - Italy's athletes have been getting heroes' welcomes by fans at Rome's Fiumicino airport after returning on various flights from their feats at Tokyo 2020. Italy had its best-ever Summer Olympic in Tokyo, winning 40 medals, including 10 golds, 10 silvers and 20 bronzes. "For two months I'd been telling myself that I was the best in the world and that I had to do everything to win the gold medal," said Massimo Stano, the winner of the men's 20km walk, after being greeted by hugs from his wife Fatima and his baby daughter Sophie. "I continued to think that during the race and to convince myself, even if the statistics said otherwise, and my mental strategy worked. "Now I'm already thinking of (the 2024 Olympics in) Paris". Antonella Palmisano, who won the women's 20km walk to give Italy a golden double in the event, was less focused on future challenges. "I don't have any future plans," she said after being given flowers by her husband Lorenzo Dessi. "I just need to rest and take a holiday. Then we'll see". Marcell Jacobs, meanwhile, got a standing ovation at Tokyo airport on Monday on his way to embarking on a flight back to Italy following his golden sprint double at the Olympics. Jacobs, who was not a big name before Tokyo 2020, won the individual 100m race to take Usain Bolt's crown as the world's fastest man and helped Italy to a sensational victory in the 4x100m relay. Jacobs pulled out his two gold medals and put them on as he posed for photos with passengers, airport staff and reporters on Monday. (ANSA).