Olympics: Returning Jacobs gets standing ovation

TOKYO, AUG 9 - Marcell Jacobs got a standing ovation at Tokyo airport on Monday on his way to embarking on a flight back to Italy following his golden sprint double at the Olympics. Jacobs, who was not a big name before Tokyo 2020, won the individual 100m race to take Usain Bolt's crown as the world's fastest man and helped Italy to a sensational victory in the 4x100m relay. Jacobs pulled out his two gold medals and put them on as he posed for photos with passengers, airport staff and reporters on Monday. Italy had its best-ever Summer Olympic in Tokyo, winning 40 medals, including 10 golds, 10 silvers and 20 bronzes. (ANSA).