COVID-19: 6,599 new cases in Italy, 24 deaths

Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021

Positivity rate down to 2.7%

ROME, AUG 6 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has recorded 6,599 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 24 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. That is down from 7,230 new cases and 27 deaths on Thursday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,187. The ministry said 244,657 COVID tests had been done in Italy in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 2.7%. That compares to a positivity rate of 3.4% on Thursday, when 212,227 tests were done. It said 277 people with COVID were currently being treated in intensive care units in Italy, nine more than on Thursday. It said 2,449 coronavirus patients were in ordinary hospital wards in Italy, up 40 in one day. (ANSA).

