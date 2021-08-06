COVID-19: contagion curve rising, but more slowly - ISS

ROME, AUG 6 - COVID-19 contagion remains on an upward trend in Italy with the growth rate is slowing, Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro said on Friday. "The contagion curve in Italy is growing," Brusaferro told a news conference as he presented the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the ISS. "There are signs of a slow resurgence in the number of new cases. "There is growth in many regions, although the growth is more limited with respect to previous weeks". He said that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was now "dominant" here. He said the age range being hit hardest by infection at the moment was children and young adults aged between 10 and 20. He also stressed, however, that young people were signing up to get vaccinated in big numbers with 64% of 20-to-29-year-olds having had at least the first dose. Brusaferro said that a quarter of over-50s in Italy had not yet had the first dose. Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has stabilized at 1.56 after several weeks of rises but the case incidence has continued to increase, according to the monitoring report. The nationwide Rt number was 1.57 last week. An Rt of over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. Brusaferro said the Rt is forecast to drop to 1.23 next week. The incidence rose to 68 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 58 last week. Once the incidence is over 50 it becomes difficult to track and trace cases. The report said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID patients had increased slightly to 3%. It said the proportion of ordinary hospital-ward places taken up by coronavirus patients was up to 4%. The report said the risk of COVID contagion was "moderate" in all of Italy's regions and autonomous provinces. (ANSA).