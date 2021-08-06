Olympics: Italy sets new medal-tally record

Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021 | 17:06

ROME, AUG 6 - Italy set a new record for its medal haul at an Olympics on Friday when Luigi Busà took gold in the men's 75 kilos karate event to notch the nation's 37th medal at Tokyo 2020. Busà beat Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev to give Italy its ninth gold of the Games. Earlier on Friday Antonella Palmisano won the women's 20km walk to complete a golden double in the sport, after Massimo Stano's triumph in the men's event on Thursday, and notch Italy's 36th medal, equaling the previous record tally set at the 1932 Games in Los Angeles and in Rome in 1960. Italy is now sure to finish in the top 10 of the medals table. At the time of writing, Italy was eighth in the medals table with nine golds, 10 silvers and 18 bronzes. On the basis of the programme for the last days of action, Italy cannot be overtaken by 11th-placed New Zealand or 12th-placed South Korea. (ANSA).

