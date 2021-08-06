COVID-19: Rt transmission number steady, incidence up

ROME, AUG 6 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has stabilized at 1.56 after several weeks of rises but the case incidence has continued to increase, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The nationwide Rt number was 1.57 last week. An Rt of over 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The incidence rose to 68 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants from 58 last week. Once the incidence is over 50 it becomes difficult to track and trace cases. The report confirmed that the Delta variant is now the prevalent form of COVID in Italy, as in the rest of Europe. It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID patients had increased slightly to 3%. It said the proportion of ordinary hospital-ward places taken up by coronavirus patients was up to 4%. The report said the risk of COVID contagion was "moderate" in all of Italy's regions and autonomous provinces. (ANSA).