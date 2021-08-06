Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021 | 14:38

Green Pass becomes obligatory for indoor eateries

Vaccine passport needed for cinemas, theaters, museums too

ROME, AUG 6 - New rules kick in on Friday making it obligatory to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to access cinemas, museums, theaters and swimming pools in Italy, as well as to eat indoors in bars and restaurants. Furthermore, Premier Mario Draghi's cabinet on Thursday approved measures that will further expand the scope of the Green Pass, making it obligatory for long-distance travel on trains, buses, ferries and flights within Italy from September and making it mandatory for school and university staff as well as for college students. For example, people will have to show the pass when they board high-speed trains and buses that travel between different regions. The Italian Green Pass certifies that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from the coronavirus or has tested negative in the last 48 hours. (ANSA).

