Olympics:Italy sure to finish in top 10 after Palmisano gold

ROME, AUG 6 - Italy is sure to finish in the top 10 of the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Antonella Palmisano on the women's 20km walk on Friday to complete a golden double in the sport after Massimo Stano's triumph in the men's event on Thursday. At the time of writing, Italy was eighth in the medals table with eight golds, 10 silvers and 18 bronzes. On the basis of the programme for the last days of action, Italy cannot be overtaken by 11th-placed New Zealand or 12th-placed South Korea. Furthermore, Palmisano's gold was Italy's 36th medal at Tokyo 2020, equaling the previous record tally set at the 1932 Games in Los Angeles and in Rome in 1960. Palmisano, who turned 30 on Friday, is from the southern region of Puglia, like Stano. It is the first time that Italy has taken gold in the men's and women's walk at the same Olympics. "What a prize, winning the Olympic gold on my birthday," Palmisano told RAI television. "I had goosebumps thinking about all the sacrifices I made and all the people who have been close to me. "Then Massimo Stano's victory yesterday gave me an extra boost". The new Olympic champion recalled that she had to miss around 40 days of her preparation for the Games due to injury. "I cried almost every day," she said. "I was scared I'd have to miss being here. "But it was worth it". (ANSA).