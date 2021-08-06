Venerdì 06 Agosto 2021 | 14:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Rt transmission number steady, incidence up

COVID-19: Rt transmission number steady, incidence up

 
ROME
Green Pass becomes obligatory for indoor eateries

Green Pass becomes obligatory for indoor eateries

 
ROME
Olympics:Italy sure to finish in top 10 after Palmisano gold

Olympics:Italy sure to finish in top 10 after Palmisano gold

 
ROME
Olympics: Palmisano gives Italy golden double in walk

Olympics: Palmisano gives Italy golden double in walk

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 7,230 new cases, 27 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 7,230 new cases, 27 deaths

 
ROME
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi to quit at end of season

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi to quit at end of season

 
ROME
Green Pass for school personnel, long-distance transport

Green Pass for school personnel, long-distance transport

 
BRUSSELS
Cultural heritage is good for the economy, jobs - study

Cultural heritage is good for the economy, jobs - study

 
ROME
More flooding around Lake Como

More flooding around Lake Como

 
ROME
Olympics: Paltrinieri wins second medal at Tokyo 2020

Olympics: Paltrinieri wins second medal at Tokyo 2020

 
ROME
COVID-19: 62% of population over 12 totally vaccinated

COVID-19: 62% of population over 12 totally vaccinated

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

Puglia, test antigenici rapidi nelle farmacie ad un costo max di 20 euro: siglato accordo

Puglia, test rapidi nelle farmacie a 20 euro: siglato accordo con la Regione, presto operativo

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

Affonda motovedetta Gdf nel Salento

Gazzetta: sacrifici e sofferenze, tre anni tra sequestri e fallimenti

Gazzetta: sacrifici e sofferenze, tre anni tra sequestri e fallimenti

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

Procedure più veloci per tornare in edicola

ROME

Olympics:Italy sure to finish in top 10 after Palmisano gold

Record of 36 medals equalled

Olympics:Italy sure to finish in top 10 after Palmisano gold

ROME, AUG 6 - Italy is sure to finish in the top 10 of the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Antonella Palmisano on the women's 20km walk on Friday to complete a golden double in the sport after Massimo Stano's triumph in the men's event on Thursday. At the time of writing, Italy was eighth in the medals table with eight golds, 10 silvers and 18 bronzes. On the basis of the programme for the last days of action, Italy cannot be overtaken by 11th-placed New Zealand or 12th-placed South Korea. Furthermore, Palmisano's gold was Italy's 36th medal at Tokyo 2020, equaling the previous record tally set at the 1932 Games in Los Angeles and in Rome in 1960. Palmisano, who turned 30 on Friday, is from the southern region of Puglia, like Stano. It is the first time that Italy has taken gold in the men's and women's walk at the same Olympics. "What a prize, winning the Olympic gold on my birthday," Palmisano told RAI television. "I had goosebumps thinking about all the sacrifices I made and all the people who have been close to me. "Then Massimo Stano's victory yesterday gave me an extra boost". The new Olympic champion recalled that she had to miss around 40 days of her preparation for the Games due to injury. "I cried almost every day," she said. "I was scared I'd have to miss being here. "But it was worth it". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it