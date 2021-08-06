Olympics: Palmisano gives Italy golden double in walk

ROME, AUG 6 - Antonella Palmisano won the women's 20km walk at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday to give Italy a golden double in the sport after Massimo Stano won the men's event on Thursday. It is the first time that Italy has taken gold in the men's and women's walk at the same Olympics. Palmisano, who turned 30 on Friday, is from the southern region of Puglia, like Stano. "What a prize, winning the Olympic gold on my birthday," Palmisano told RAI television. "I had goosebumps thinking about all the sacrifices I made and all the people who have been close to me. "Then Massimo Stano's victory yesterday gave me an extra boost". The new Olympic champion recalled that she had to miss around 40 days of her preparation for the Games due to injury. "I cried almost every day," she said. "I was scared I'd have to miss being here. "But it was worth it". (ANSA).