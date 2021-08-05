COVID-19: Italy registers 7,230 new cases, 27 deaths

ROME, AUG 5 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 7,230 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 27 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. That is up from 6,596 new cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,163. The ministry said 212,227 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 3.4%. That compares to a positivity rate of 3% on Wednesday, when 215,748 tests were done. It said 268 people with COVID were being treated in intensive care units in Italy, eight more than on Wednesday. There are 2,409 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards nationwide, an increase of 100 on one day. (ANSA).