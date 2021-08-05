MotoGP: Valentino Rossi to quit at end of season

ROME, AUG 5 - Italian motorcycling great Valentino Rossi announced Thursday that he will quit MotoGP at the end of the season. "I'm really sorry. I would have liked to race another 20, 25 years, but unfortunately it's not possible," said the 42-year-old. "But it's been good. There were unforgettable moments in which I really enjoyed myself. "I'll always take that with me". Rossi has won nine world titles since his debut in the 125cc class in 1996. Seven of those titles were in the premium class, the last in 2009. Rossi said his involvement in motor-racing is unlikely to stop at the end of the year. "I adore racing with cars, perhaps just a little bit less than with bikes," said Rossi, who has competed in several rallies and was at one time close to racing in Formula One with Ferrari. "I think I'll race with cars but a decision has not been taken. "I feel that I'm a racer, whether it be on a motorbike or in a car, and I will remain one all my life. "Maybe it won't be at the same level, but I think I'll race anyway". Rossi currently races for the Petronas Yamaha SRT team and is 19th in the riders' standings. (ANSA).