Olympics: Paltrinieri wins second medal at Tokyo 2020

ROME, AUG 5 - Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won his second medal at the Tokyo 2020 on Thursday, taking bronze in the 10km open-water swimming marathon. Paltrinieri also won silver in the 800 meters freestyle in the pool. His achievements are made even more remarkable by the fact that he had to miss a big chunk of his preparation for the Games due to a bout of glandular fever. "It was a just reward after two months of hell," said Paltrinieri . Manfredi Rizza, meanwhile, took the silver medal in the men's K1 200 meters kayak canoe sprint. Defending champion Elia Viviani, meanwhile, had to settle for bronze in the omnium track-cycling event. Viviana Bottaro won Italy's first ever karate medal, beating American Sakura Kokumai to take bronze in the kata event. Karate was added to the Olympic programme at the Tokyo Games. (ANSA).