More flooding around Lake Como

Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021 | 14:08

ROME

Heavy rainfall causes lake to burst its banks

ROME, AUG 5 - The area around Lake Como was hit by more flooding on Thursday following two days of heavy rain. The rainfall caused the lake to burst its banks in the city of Como, with water flooding roads. The province of Como was hit last week by flooding and landslides that caused huge damage. Photo: an file image of the damage caused by recent floods around Lake Como. (ANSA).

