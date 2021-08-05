COVID-19: 62% of population over 12 totally vaccinated

ROME, AUG 5 - The government said on Thursday that 33,485,151 people in Italy are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, 62% of the population over 12. It said over 70 million doses of COVID vaccines had been injected into people's arms in Italy. At the moment it is only possible to vaccinate people aged 12 and over here as COVID jabs have not yet been approved for younger children. (ANSA).