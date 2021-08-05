Olympics: Jacobs to be flag-carrier at closing ceremony

ROME, AUG 5 - Marcell Jacobs, with winner of the men's 100 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will be Italy's flag-carrier at the closing ceremony, the President of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) Giovanni Malagò announced on Thursday. On Thursday the world's fastest man helped Italy qualify for the final of the 4x100m sprint relay with the fourth fastest time, 37.95 seconds, a new Italian record. The other members of the quartet were Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu. Italy came third in their heat behind China and Canada. After the heat Jacobs dismissed insinuations about whether he was clean after his surprise triumph in the individual final. "The controversy does not affect me at all," he said. "I don't even reply to it as I would just be giving it importance (that it doesn't deserve). "What I know is that I got here by making sacrifices, with lots of work and (suffering) defeats and disappointments". World Athletics President Sebastian Coe also rejected the insinuations, calling them mere "speculation". (ANSA).