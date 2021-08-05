Giovedì 05 Agosto 2021 | 14:07

More flooding around Lake Como

Olympics: Paltrinieri wins second medal at Tokyo 2020

COVID-19: 62% of population over 12 totally vaccinated

Olympics: Stano wins gold in 20km walk

Olympics: Jacobs to be flag-carrier at closing ceremony

COVID-19: Italy records 6,596 new cases, 21 deaths

FBI helping probe into Lazio cyberattack

One in 3 beach establishments not respecting law

Pope back among faithful one month after surgery

M5S members back Conte's overhaul of statute

Olympics: Stano wins gold in 20km walk

I knew I was the best says winner as Team Italy claims 7th gold

ROME, AUG 5 - Massimo Stano won the 20km walk race at the Olympics on Thursday, giving Italy its seventh gold of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Japan's Koki Ikeda took silver and his compatriot Toshikazu Yamanishi won bronze. Stano broke away from the Japanese pair on the last kilometer. "I've been repeating to myself that I'm the best, the best in the world, for two months," Stano said. "I kept saying inside my head that you lot can do whatever you want, I'm the best. "I dedicate the victory to my daughter Sophie and my wife Fatima, who supports me and puts up with me. "The race was tough from the start but the heat and humidity worked in my favor". Italy has already won 34 medals at Tokyo 2020, six more that the tally it achieved at Rio 2016 and London 2012. (ANSA).

