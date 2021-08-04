Pope back among faithful one month after surgery

ROME, AUG 4 - Pope Francis returned among the faithful on Wednesday, a month after undergoing colon surgery, with his weekly general audience in the Vatican's Paul VI Hall. The Argentine pontiff usually takes a break from his general audiences in July anyway. On Wednesday he made an appeal for Lebanon on the first anniversary of the huge explosion in Beirut that killed more than 200 people and left more than 300,000 displaced. "I think above all of the victims and their families, the many injured, and those who lost their homes and livelihoods," Francis said. He called on the international community to offer Lebanon "concrete assistance in undertaking a journey of 'resurrection'. "It is my hope that the current International Conference hosted by France with the support of the United Nations will prove productive in this regard," he added. The pope also said that he would like to visit Lebanon. (ANSA).