ROME
Pope back among faithful one month after surgery

ROME
M5S members back Conte's overhaul of statute

ROME

ROME
Olympics: Pellegrini elected to IOC Athletes' Commission

ROME
Olympics: Italy win pursuit gold with new record

ROME
COVID-19: Italy records 4,845 new cases, 27 deaths

ROME
Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta

ROME
Govt launches website to follow NRRP's progress

ROME
Growth could come close to 6% in 2021 - UPB

Theatre and music in Capri with 'Song of Sirens' festival

ROME
Women killed by machine in workplace accident

ROME, AUG 4 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission on Wednesday by athletes taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was elected from a list of 30 candidates for the four available places along with Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, Polish cyclist Maja Martina Wloszczowska and Japanese fencer Yuki Ota. Pellegrini made history last week by qualifying for the Olympic final in the 200 meters freestyle for the fifth time. No woman swimmer had ever achieved this feat before in the same event and only Michael Phelps has done it among the men. She came seventh in the final. "These elections open an important window to me to my world, but in a different role," she said. "I'm very happy. I will always be connected to the Olympics, but in other roles, although always as an athlete. "This was my last Olympics. A highly exciting (new) life is waiting for me, perhaps one that is a little less tiring. "What I want to do within the IOC is to make the life of an athlete who is approaching the Olympics easier". The 32-year-old, a six-time world champion, won gold in the 200 meters freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at her first Games in Athens in 2004. (ANSA).

