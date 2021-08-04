Olympics: Pellegrini elected to IOC Athletes' Commission

ROME, AUG 4 - Italian swimming great Federica Pellegrini was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission on Wednesday by athletes taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was elected from a list of 30 candidates for the four available places along with Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol, Polish cyclist Maja Martina Wloszczowska and Japanese fencer Yuki Ota. Pellegrini made history last week by qualifying for the Olympic final in the 200 meters freestyle for the fifth time. No woman swimmer had ever achieved this feat before in the same event and only Michael Phelps has done it among the men. She came seventh in the final. "These elections open an important window to me to my world, but in a different role," she said. "I'm very happy. I will always be connected to the Olympics, but in other roles, although always as an athlete. "This was my last Olympics. A highly exciting (new) life is waiting for me, perhaps one that is a little less tiring. "What I want to do within the IOC is to make the life of an athlete who is approaching the Olympics easier". The 32-year-old, a six-time world champion, won gold in the 200 meters freestyle at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at her first Games in Athens in 2004. (ANSA).