Olympics: Italy win pursuit gold with new record

ROME, AUG 4 - The Italian Olympic team won its sixth gold medal at Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday with victory in the men's team pursuit tracking cycling, notching a new world record in the process. The quartet made up of Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan clocked 3:42.032 to beat Denmark in the final and surpass the previous world record (3:42.307) that they had set on Tuesday. The Azzurri had looked set to have to settle for silver but they came from behind by showing remarkable pace on the final two laps. "I'm the happiest man in the world. I have tears in my eyes," Davide Cassani, the coordinator of Italy's cycling national teams, told ANSA via telephone. "I really enjoyed it". Cassani added that he never had any doubt about the outcome, even when Denmark took a lead of 0.8 of second, because "I knew that the last section was entrusted to Ganna". Italy have already won 30 medals at Toyko 2020, two more than they took at Rio 2016 and London 2012. (ANSA).