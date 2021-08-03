COVID-19: Italy records 4,845 new cases, 27 deaths

ROME, AUG 3 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has recorded 4,845 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 27 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. There were 3,190 new cases and 23 COVID deaths on Monday. Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,115. The ministry said 209,719 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 2.3%. That compares to a positivity rate of 3.8% on Monday, when there were only 83,223 tests. It said 258 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, up by nine on Monday. It said 2.196 coronavirus patients were being treated in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 126 in a day. The agency for regional health services, AGENAS, meanwhile, said in a report that the proportion of intensive-care places occupied by COVID-19 patients in Sardinia had reached 10%, a threshold that is one of the factors that could lead to a region being bumped up from a low-risk white zone to a moderate-risk yellow one and facing a series of restrictions. It said the proportion of ordinary hospital places occupied by COVID patients in Sicily had reached 11%, although in this case the threshold to change colour in the nation's tiered system of restrictions is 15%. (ANSA).