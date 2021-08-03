Soccer: Inter's Eriksen returns to Milan, meets Marotta

ROME, AUG 3 - Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan and had talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, sources said on Tuesday. Eriksen, 29, has been fitted with a defibrillator after his cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020. The has been speculation Italy's sports health rules may prevent Eriksen from playing in Serie A. But Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has said he is waiting for Eriksen "with open arms". (ANSA).