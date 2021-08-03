Govt launches website to follow NRRP's progress

ROME, AUG 3 - The Italian government on Tuesday launched a new website to make it possible for people to follow the progress of the NRRP Recovery Plan. The site is called Italia Domani (Italy Tomorrow) - Italiadomani.gov.it. It will give updates to monitor how the investments in the plan are progressing and give news about the projects. Italy is getting the biggest single chunk of the EU's 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU recovery fund. Italy will spend around 248 billion to make the country greener and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession as part of the NRRP. Around 191.5 billion euros of that money is coming from grants and low-interest loans allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Facility. Reforms to cut red tape and speed up a snail-paced justice system will go hand in hand with the plan. (ANSA).