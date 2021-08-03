Growth could come close to 6% in 2021 - UPB

ROME, AUG 3 - Italy's parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday that Italian growth could come in at around 6% this year. "Italian economic growth could be much higher than forecast some months ago, touching 6%," the UPB said. It added that "in the first half of next year the country may return to pre-COVID levels of (economic) activity". The UPB said the recovery from the economic earthquake caused by the pandemic was "consolidated". It said the the "speed and intensity of the recovery appear closely linked to the availability of vaccines". (ANSA).