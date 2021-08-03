Theatre and music in Capri with 'Song of Sirens' festival

(ANSAmed) - NAPLES, 03 AGO - From 10 to 20 September the island of Capri will host an international festival of theatre, music and the visual arts, titled 'Il Canto delle Sirene' (The Song of the Sirens). The festival aims to become one of the most prestigious events on the Italian cultural scene thanks to a unique synergy of natural beauty and artistic talent that will illuminate the summer nights. Shows will take place at the Certosa Chiostro Grande, on the terrace of the Caesar Augustus Hotel, and at the Centro Caprense Ignazio Cerio. At the festival an acoustic concert will take place for the first time inside the Blue Grotto. The festival will close on 19 September on the island of Procida with the premiere of "Il Malato Immaginario" by Moliere, starring Emilio Solfrizzi and directed by Guglielmo Ferro, as as prelude to shows for Procida Capital of Culture 2022. Geppy Gleijeses, the festival's artistic director and founder, said he imagined a "sophisticated and popular festival to challenge festivals such as Avignon and Edinburgh". All shows are free and in compliance with Covid restrictions. (ANSAmed).