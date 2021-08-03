Women killed by machine in workplace accident

ROME, AUG 3 - A 40-year-old woman died on Tuesday in a workplace accident at a plant at Camposanto, in the northern province of Modena, sources said. The woman suffered fatal injuries after getting caught up in the machine she was working on, the sources said. She was named as Laila El Harim. She was originally from Morocco but had lived in Italy for many years. She leaves behind a four-year-old daughter and her partner. Carabinieri police are investigating to establish what happened. Italy has suffered a spate of workplace deaths in recent months. These include a similar one to Tuesday's, that of Luana D'Orazio, who was snagged by the gears of a textile machine and crushed to death at a plant at Oste di Montemurlo near Prato in May. She left behind a five-year-old son. (ANSA).