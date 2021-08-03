Olympics:Italy reach pursuit cycling final with world record

ROME, AUG 3 - Italy reached the final of the men's team pursuit track cycling event on Tuesday by beating New Zealand with a world-record time of 3:42.307. The mark set by the quartet of Filippo Ganna, Simone Consonni, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan took over two seconds off the previous record set by Denmark at the start of 2020. And Denmark will be Italy's opponents in Wednesday's final. (ANSA).