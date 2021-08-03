Olympics: Tita, Banti win gold in Nacra 17 sailing

ROME, AUG 3 - The Italian Olympic team claimed its fifth gold at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday when Ruggiero Tita and Caterina Banti triumphed on the mixed Nacra 17 sailing event. It is the first time Italy has won a gold medal in a mixed event at the Summer Olympics. Furthermore, Tita is the first athlete from the autonomous province of Trento to win gold at the Summer Games. "We were super coordinated and super synchronized," the winning pair told RAI television. "This medal is a reward built pm five years of work". (ANSA).