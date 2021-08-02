Govt puts justice reform to confidence vote

ROME, AUG 2 - Premier Mario Draghi's government's reform of Italy's criminal justice system is set to be put to two confidence votes in the Lower House later on Monday. The reform aimed at speeding up the system caused considerable tension within Draghi's coalition before a compromise was reached at a cabinet meeting last week. The reform, drafted by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, sets limits on the time it can takes to rule on first appeals and on cases at the supreme court. It effectively waters down a reform passed by Alfonso Bonafede, a 5-Star Movement (M5S) lawmaker who was the justice minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's two coalition governments from June 2018 until the start of this year. Bonafede's reform puts the statue of limitations on hold after the first-instance ruling in order to stop criminals getting off because their cases get timed out due to the slowness of the legal system. The judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, said a huge number of cases would end up being shelved if the reform Cartabia had been is approved in its original form. The M5S demanded changes to the reform to stop this happening, which led to a compromise in which crimes regarding the mafia, terrorism, sexual violence and criminal association are handled under a different regime. Speeding up Italy's notoriously slow judicial system is necessary, among other things, because the granting of EU COVID Recovery Plan funds is conditional upon it. In an interview in Monday's edition of La Stampa, M5S leader Conte said the movement's lawmakers would be united in voting in favour in the confidence votes. (ANSA).