ROME
Salvini says support for govt at risk over migrants

ROME
Govt puts justice reform to confidence vote

ROME

Hacker attack hits Lazio COVID-19 vaccination campaign

 
ROME
Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,619 new cases, 18 deaths

ROME
Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

ROME
Many cities on red heatwave alert

ROME
Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

ROME
Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt and incidence up sharply - report

 
ROME
Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

LecceIl caso
Lecce, pregiudicato trovato morto per strada: abitava in alloggio parrocchia

PotenzaLa curiosità
È nel Potentino il ponte tibetano più lungo del mondo

MateraEditoria
Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, il sindaco di Matera: «Salvaguardare la testata e i lavoratori»

TarantoEditoria
Gazzetta Mezzogiorno, sindaco Taranto: «È una scomparsa inaccettabile»

BariIl caso
Gravina, rogo minaccia ancora bosco Difesa Grande: fiamme riprendono vigore dopo 2 giorni

Homeeditoria
Gazzetta, Rossi: «Le ragioni di questo sostegno anche dinanzi al governo Draghi»

Foggianel foggiano
I carabinieri salvato il gatto dal fuoco

Arrivederci

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Da domani la Gazzetta si ferma

Gazzetta: sacrifici e sofferenze, tre anni tra sequestri e fallimenti

Puglia, «Vaccini Covid = acqua di fogna. Lopalco nazista»: ecco l'attacco no vax all'assessore

ROME

Govt puts justice reform to confidence vote

Issue caused tension within Draghi's coalition

ROME, AUG 2 - Premier Mario Draghi's government's reform of Italy's criminal justice system is set to be put to two confidence votes in the Lower House later on Monday. The reform aimed at speeding up the system caused considerable tension within Draghi's coalition before a compromise was reached at a cabinet meeting last week. The reform, drafted by Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, sets limits on the time it can takes to rule on first appeals and on cases at the supreme court. It effectively waters down a reform passed by Alfonso Bonafede, a 5-Star Movement (M5S) lawmaker who was the justice minister in ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's two coalition governments from June 2018 until the start of this year. Bonafede's reform puts the statue of limitations on hold after the first-instance ruling in order to stop criminals getting off because their cases get timed out due to the slowness of the legal system. The judiciary's self-governing body, the CSM, said a huge number of cases would end up being shelved if the reform Cartabia had been is approved in its original form. The M5S demanded changes to the reform to stop this happening, which led to a compromise in which crimes regarding the mafia, terrorism, sexual violence and criminal association are handled under a different regime. Speeding up Italy's notoriously slow judicial system is necessary, among other things, because the granting of EU COVID Recovery Plan funds is conditional upon it. In an interview in Monday's edition of La Stampa, M5S leader Conte said the movement's lawmakers would be united in voting in favour in the confidence votes. (ANSA).

