Hacker attack hits Lazio COVID-19 vaccination campaign

ROME, AUG 2 - The COVID-19 vaccination campaign of Lazio, the region Rome belongs to, has been hit by an attack by hackers on the region's IT system. The attack was launched on Sunday from abroad, sources said. The attack has stopped bookings for jabs. At the time of writing it was not possible to access the region's website. The hackers managed to enter the system with the profile of an administrator and activate a malware that encrypted the data on the system. (ANSA).