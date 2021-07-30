Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

ROME, JUL 30 - Gaetano Aronica, a 48-year-old councillor for the right-wing League party in the Sicilian city of Licata, has been arrested for alleged attempted homicide. Aronica allegedly shot at his 71-year-old business partner four times this week, wounding his left arm, following a dispute over the management of a funeral parlour. Aronica was put under house arrest and has been made to wear an electronic bracelet. (ANSA).