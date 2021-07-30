Venerdì 30 Luglio 2021 | 19:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,619 new cases, 18 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 6,619 new cases, 18 deaths

 
ROME
Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

 
ROME
Many cities on red heatwave alert

Many cities on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

 
ROME
Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

 
ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt and incidence up sharply - report

 
ROME
Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

 
ROME
Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

 
ROME
Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

 
ROME
Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisangue sulle strade
Incidente mortale sulla statale 96

Incidente mortale sulla statale 96

 
Foggiale indagini
Rapine a Foggia, due fratelli a domiciliari e terzo in cella

Rapine a Foggia, due fratelli a domiciliari e terzo in cella

 
Potenzamobilità
Fal, chiusa dal 2 agosto la linea Potenza Inferiore - Santa Maria

Fal, chiusa dal 2 agosto la linea Potenza Inferiore - Santa Maria

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Nardò, cade su scogliera di Tore Uluzzo e precipita per tre metri

Nardò, cade su scogliera di Torre Uluzzo e precipita per tre metri

 
PotenzaDati aggiornati
Basilicata, Covid: 37 positivi su 892 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, Covid: 37 positivi su 892 tamponi esaminati

 
BrindisiVertice in Prefettura
Brindisi, vigneti danneggiati a Cellino San Marco: controlli da intensificare

Brindisi, vigneti danneggiati a Cellino San Marco: controlli da intensificare

 
TarantoAllarme
Taranto, pensionato esce a piedi da villaggio di Ginosa Marina e scompare

Taranto, pensionato esce a piedi da villaggio di Ginosa Marina e scompare - RITROVATO

 
Batcontrolli sul litorale
Bisceglie, tentato furto di una scooter: due arresti

Bisceglie, tentato furto di una scooter: due arresti

 

i più letti

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incendio doloso a Gravina: le drammatiche immagini

Incendio doloso a Gravina: le drammatiche immagini

Rosa Marina, denunciati gestore e titolare di bar e lido

Rosa Marina, denunciati gestore e titolare di bar e lido

ROME

Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

48-year-old shot business partner, wounded him in the arm

Sicilian League councillor arrested for attempted homicide

ROME, JUL 30 - Gaetano Aronica, a 48-year-old councillor for the right-wing League party in the Sicilian city of Licata, has been arrested for alleged attempted homicide. Aronica allegedly shot at his 71-year-old business partner four times this week, wounding his left arm, following a dispute over the management of a funeral parlour. Aronica was put under house arrest and has been made to wear an electronic bracelet. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it