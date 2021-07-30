COVID-19: Italy registers 6,619 new cases, 18 deaths

ROME, JUL 30 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 6,619 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 18 coronavirus sufferers died here in that time. On Thursday there were 6,171 new cases and 19 deaths. The ministry said 247,486 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 2.67%. That was down slightly on the positivity rate of 2.7% on Thursday, when 224,790 tests were done. It said 201 COVID-19 patients are being treated in intensive care in Italy, seven more than on Thursday. There are 1,812 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards, up 82 in one day. (ANSA).