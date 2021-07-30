Venerdì 30 Luglio 2021 | 17:14

ROME
Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

 
ROME
Many cities on red heatwave alert

Many cities on red heatwave alert

 
ROME
Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

 
ROME
Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

 
ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt and incidence up sharply - report

 
ROME
Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

 
ROME
Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

 
ROME
Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

 
ROME
Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

 
ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

 
ROME
Tension within govt over justice reform

Tension within govt over justice reform

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

FoggiaSerie C
Calcio: giocatore positivo al Covid nel Foggia

Calcio: giocatore positivo al Covid nel Foggia

 
Potenzamobilità
Fal, chiusa dal 2 agosto la linea Potenza Inferiore - Santa Maria

Fal, chiusa dal 2 agosto la linea Potenza Inferiore - Santa Maria

 
Barinel barese
Lettini abusivi su spiaggia libera di Monopoli, scatta il sequestro

Lettini abusivi su spiaggia libera di Monopoli, scatta il sequestro

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Nardò, cade su scogliera di Tore Uluzzo e precipita per tre metri

Nardò, cade su scogliera di Torre Uluzzo e precipita per tre metri

 
PotenzaDati aggiornati
Basilicata, Covid: 37 positivi su 892 tamponi esaminati

Basilicata, Covid: 37 positivi su 892 tamponi esaminati

 
BrindisiVertice in Prefettura
Brindisi, vigneti danneggiati a Cellino San Marco: controlli da intensificare

Brindisi, vigneti danneggiati a Cellino San Marco: controlli da intensificare

 
TarantoAllarme
Taranto, pensionato esce a piedi da villaggio di Ginosa Marina e scompare

Taranto, pensionato esce a piedi da villaggio di Ginosa Marina e scompare - RITROVATO

 
Batcontrolli sul litorale
Bisceglie, tentato furto di una scooter: due arresti

Bisceglie, tentato furto di una scooter: due arresti

 

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Caldo record in Puglia e Basilicata, a Lecce si toccano i 43 gradi

Incendio doloso a Gravina: le drammatiche immagini

Incendio doloso a Gravina: le drammatiche immagini

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Puglia, autovelox nella settimana dal 2 al 7 agosto

Rosa Marina, denunciati gestore e titolare di bar e lido

Rosa Marina, denunciati gestore e titolare di bar e lido

ROME

Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

Delta variant accounts for 94.8% of cases in Italy

Infection of 10-29-yr-olds driving COVID-19 rise - ISS

ROME, JUL 30 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that contagion among young people was the driving force of the recent upswing in COVID-19 cases in Italy. "Infection is growing in many European countries and it is rising in Italy too," Brusaferro told a press conference to present the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the ISS and the health ministry. "There are 3,845 towns and cities with at least one case, almost 900 more than last week. "The circulation of the virus is taking place above all among young people, aged 10 to 29". Gianni Rezza, the health ministry's director of prevention, stressed that young people, the last group to be able to have jabs, were signing up in big numbers to get vaccinated now that they can. "This is important because the youngsters are driving the infection," Rezza said. A flash study by the ISS, meanwhile, showed that the Delta variant accounted for 94.8% Italian COVID cases on July 20. Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has risen to 1.57 and the nation's incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants has gone up to 58, according to the monitoring report. The figures were 1.26 and 41 respectively in last week's report. A Rt number above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. An incidence of over 50 means tracing and tracking cases is difficult. Brusaferro said that the Rt is forecast to stabilize next week while adding that "we are in a period in which we must move with great prudence". Rezza said that the good news was that "the cases are increasingly but less quickly than in recent weeks". He added that a third COVID-19 vaccine dose will probably be offered, at least to the most fragile members of society, but said no decision has been taken yet. (ANSA).

