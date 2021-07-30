Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

Many cities on red heatwave alert
ROME
30 Luglio 2021
ROME, JUL 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate stayed on an upward trend this month, rising to 1.8% from 1.3% in June, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Friday. The national statistic agency said that the rise was mainly due to increases in the prices of regulated energy products. It said its 'trolley index' of the most frequently bought items, such as food and household goods, rose to 0.2% in July after coming in at -0.7% last month. (ANSA).
