Many cities on red heatwave alert

ROME, JUL 30 - The health ministry has put several Italian cities on red alert due to the intense heat that has hit the country, with temperatures forecast to go over 40°C in parts of Puglia and Sicily this weekend. Six cities are currently on red alert, Campobasso, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara and Trieste, and Bari and Catania will join them on Sunday. Seven cities are on orange alert Friday and Saturday, Bari, Bologna, Catania, Florence, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Ancona will be put on orange alert on Sunday. (ANSA).