ROME
Many cities on red heatwave alert

ROME
Italian inflation up to 1.8% in July - ISTAT

ROME
Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA

ROME

ROME
Olympics: Boari wins bronze in women's archery

ROME
Unemployment rate dips below 10% in June

ROME
Italy's GDP rose 2.7% in second quarter - ISTAT

ROME
Agreement reached within cabinet on justice reform

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers 6,171 new cases, 19 deaths

ROME
Tension within govt over justice reform

ROME
Over 1,000 people at Lampedusa migrant hotspot

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

LecceTragedia sfiorata
Nardò, cade su scogliera di Tore Uluzzo e precipita per tre metri

PotenzaDati aggiornati
Basilicata, Covid: 37 positivi su 892 tamponi esaminati

BrindisiVertice in Prefettura
Brindisi, vigneti danneggiati a Cellino San Marco: controlli da intensificare

HomeIndagini in corso
Foggia, migranti: nigeriano muore dopo una coltellata al braccio

Barisanità pubblica
Asl Bari, conti ok: lo dice Bdo Italia

HomeDomiciliari
Potenza, vuole pascoli solo per sé e perseguita gli altri pastori: arrestato

TarantoAllarme
Taranto, pensionato esce a piedi da villaggio di Ginosa Marina e scompare

Batcontrolli sul litorale
Bisceglie, tentato furto di una scooter: due arresti

ROME

Italy's COVID-19 Rt and incidence up sharply - report

Hospital admissions up but no region above critical threshold

ROME, JUL 30 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has risen to 1.57 and the nation's incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants has gone up to 58, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The figures were 1.26 and 41 respectively in last week's report. A Rt number above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The report said only one Italian region, Molise, was considered low risk for COVID-19 while the rest were moderate risk. It said the proportion of Italy's hospital places taken up by COVID patients had increased to 3% from 2% seven days ago. But it added that no region was above the critical threshold for COVID occupancy of intensive care units or of hospital places in general. The report, which will be presented later on Friday, said it was necessary to accelerate with COVID-19 vaccinations to boost the level of coverage to prevent contagion fuelled by new variants flaring up further. (ANSA).

