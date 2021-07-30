Italy's COVID-19 Rt and incidence up sharply - report

ROME, JUL 30 - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number has risen to 1.57 and the nation's incidence of cases for every 100,000 inhabitants has gone up to 58, according to a draft of the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The figures were 1.26 and 41 respectively in last week's report. A Rt number above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion. The report said only one Italian region, Molise, was considered low risk for COVID-19 while the rest were moderate risk. It said the proportion of Italy's hospital places taken up by COVID patients had increased to 3% from 2% seven days ago. But it added that no region was above the critical threshold for COVID occupancy of intensive care units or of hospital places in general. The report, which will be presented later on Friday, said it was necessary to accelerate with COVID-19 vaccinations to boost the level of coverage to prevent contagion fuelled by new variants flaring up further. (ANSA).